Guardian Partners Inc. Makes New $34.75 Million Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 789,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,745,000. Enbridge comprises about 3.5% of Guardian Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,131.1% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,514,000 after buying an additional 1,419,766 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 100,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 20,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

