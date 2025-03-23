Guardian Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 186,109 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 186,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,172,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.5 %

Sanofi stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

