Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 201.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,175,000 after buying an additional 1,087,602 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,353,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,493,000 after purchasing an additional 896,188 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 666,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 445,571 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,774,000. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 582,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after buying an additional 384,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FNDB opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.