Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $108.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

