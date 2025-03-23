Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,225. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Jedda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roku alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Dan Jedda sold 2,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $199,900.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Dan Jedda sold 5,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $502,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.97 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.22. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $104.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROKU

Institutional Trading of Roku

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Roku by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Roku by 11,626.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 149,514 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after acquiring an additional 34,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Roku by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.