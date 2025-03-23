Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 9,981 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 9,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $98,512.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,676,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,770,914.17. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,552 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $135,113.44.

On Thursday, March 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,117 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $91,558.85.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,404 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $85,200.24.

On Thursday, March 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,688 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $82,622.88.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,406 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $100,417.90.

On Thursday, February 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,012 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $84,766.96.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,026 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $76,864.44.

On Thursday, February 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,720 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $94,176.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,856 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $149,783.36.

On Thursday, February 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $113,344.00.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.48 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EverCommerce by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in EverCommerce by 919.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EverCommerce by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

