Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,523 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 246,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 59,942 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSN opened at $60.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

