Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Trading 38.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 38.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 131,638 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 41,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Cordoba Minerals Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$40.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

