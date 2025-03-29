UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 5,795 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 92,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,880,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,458,000 after acquiring an additional 350,002 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,484,000 after purchasing an additional 209,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,837,000 after purchasing an additional 393,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Down 3.4 %

Teradyne stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.48. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.47 and a 1-year high of $163.21.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,947.08. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TER

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.