Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 3,903 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 476,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 88,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Diodes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIOD. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.33. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $86.74.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $53,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,596.28. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $162,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,219.88. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,680 shares of company stock worth $262,267. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

