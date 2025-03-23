Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TILE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 499.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,142.70. This represents a 9.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $748,125 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TILE shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Interface Price Performance

TILE stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.18.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Interface’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

