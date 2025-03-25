Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Director Purchases C$127,145.50 in Stock

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) Director James Norman Roche bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.43 per share, with a total value of C$127,145.50.
Information Services Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.59. Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of C$20.29 and a 1-year high of C$30.00. The company has a market cap of C$502.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59.
Information Services Company Profile
