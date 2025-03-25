Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Director Purchases C$127,145.50 in Stock

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISVGet Free Report) Director James Norman Roche bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.43 per share, with a total value of C$127,145.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.59. Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of C$20.29 and a 1-year high of C$30.00. The company has a market cap of C$502.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

