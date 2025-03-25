Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) Insider JoAnne Stephenson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) insider JoAnne Stephenson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.89 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,910.00 ($30,761.01).

Helia Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Helia Group alerts:

Helia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Helia Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Helia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Helia Group Company Profile

Helia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the loan mortgage insurance business primarily in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans; and portfolio of seasoned home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.