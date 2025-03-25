Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $82.31 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average of $98.68.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.