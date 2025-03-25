Insider Selling: Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$189,000.00.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 1.9 %
BIR stock opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.98, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.
