Insider Selling: Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$189,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

BIR stock opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.98, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIR. TD Securities raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 target price on Birchcliff Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Cormark raised Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.04.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

