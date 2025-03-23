Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,804 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CNQ. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.4117 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.