Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Francesco Barbara Acquires 13,300 Shares

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Francesco Barbara acquired 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$105,070.00.

Martinrea International Trading Down 2.9 %

TSE:MRE opened at C$7.48 on Friday. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.28 and a 12 month high of C$12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$556.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRE. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.10.

About Martinrea International

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.