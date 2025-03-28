Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,588 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $21,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $162.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.58. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $119.31 and a 52-week high of $205.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.40.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

