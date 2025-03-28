48,500 Shares in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MARA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of MARA by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in MARA by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Stock Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 5.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MARA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Insider Transactions at MARA

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $495,365.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,100,585 shares in the company, valued at $73,851,535.85. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MARA Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

