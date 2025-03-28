Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Buys C$91,308.14 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$141.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,308.14.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNR opened at C$142.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$150.40. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$135.06 and a 1-year high of C$180.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNR. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$170.43.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

