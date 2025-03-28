Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 38.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,988.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cloudflare by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare
In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $5,970,728.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,652.76. The trade was a 82.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $725,205.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,519,384.80. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 618,046 shares of company stock valued at $80,142,792. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cloudflare Stock Down 2.1 %
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.
Cloudflare Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
