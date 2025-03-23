Top Canadian Stocks To Research – March 22nd

Ovintiv, Raymond James, CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Molson Coors Beverage are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of publicly traded companies based in Canada that represent ownership interests in those companies. These stocks are primarily traded on exchanges like the Toronto Stock Exchange and contribute to the overall performance of the Canadian financial market, reflecting both domestic economic conditions and global market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Ovintiv (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

OVV stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,256,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.55. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.35. 5,311,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.29.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,368,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,733,693. CSX has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $71.83. 6,861,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $90.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,355,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,076. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

