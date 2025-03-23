Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Baxter International by 5,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Baxter International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAX opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Argus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

