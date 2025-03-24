AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) & Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY) Head to Head Survey

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) and Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AGM Group and Ntt Data, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ntt Data 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $65.00 million 0.03 -$7.44 million N/A N/A Ntt Data $30.25 billion 0.85 $923.70 million $0.70 26.24

This table compares AGM Group and Ntt Data”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ntt Data has higher revenue and earnings than AGM Group.

Volatility and Risk

AGM Group has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ntt Data has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AGM Group and Ntt Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A Ntt Data 3.20% 5.16% 1.97%

Summary

Ntt Data beats AGM Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware. In addition, the company sells cryptocurrency mining machine and standardized computing equipment, and technical support plans, as well as delivers fintech software services. AGM Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Ntt Data

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

