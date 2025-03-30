Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director Michael Shea Sells 30,000 Shares

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Director Michael Shea sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$202,500.00.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$6.74 on Friday. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.45 and a twelve month high of C$7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.61.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEL shares. CIBC upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

