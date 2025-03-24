Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Azarga Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

About Azarga Metals

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

