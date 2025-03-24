Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 538894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £500,496.00, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 16.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.34.

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

