Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 1025586125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Vela Technologies Stock Down 40.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 45.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The firm has a market cap of £569,100.00, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.40.
About Vela Technologies
Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vela Technologies
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Vela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.