Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.88), with a volume of 21116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.89).
Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.58. The stock has a market cap of £99.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.54.
Amati AIM VCT Company Profile
The investment objective of Amati AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) is to generate tax free capital gains and regular dividend income for its shareholders, primarily through Qualifying Investments in AIM-traded companies and through Non-Qualifying Investments as allowed by the VCT legislation. The Company will manage its portfolio to comply with the requirements of the rules and regulations applicable to VCTs.
