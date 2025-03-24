Community Bank N.A. Grows Position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 294.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Get InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.