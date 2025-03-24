Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) PT at $4.26

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPP opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $6.69.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.