Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09). Blue Star Capital shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 529,691 shares traded.

Blue Star Capital Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.30. The stock has a market cap of £407.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

About Blue Star Capital

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

