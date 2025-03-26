ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Short Interest Update

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClimateRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in ClimateRock by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 408,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 117,351 shares during the period. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ClimateRock alerts:

ClimateRock Stock Up 0.9 %

ClimateRock stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.03. 222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,334. ClimateRock has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClimateRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClimateRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.