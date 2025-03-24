Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Holdings in Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Main BuyWrite ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main BuyWrite ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 6,732,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after buying an additional 361,273 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Main BuyWrite ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after buying an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Main BuyWrite ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 52,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Main BuyWrite ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BUYW stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $634.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.30. Main BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

About Main BuyWrite ETF

The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.

