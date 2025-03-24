Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $30.04 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

