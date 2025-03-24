Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 941 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 322.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,674.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,792.03. This represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $494,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,876.37. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

