Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $87,000 Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,852 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Portland General Electric by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 1,538.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,587.20. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.45%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

