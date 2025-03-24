Haverford Trust Co Has $128.97 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,193,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,878 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $128,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $159,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $61.64 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

