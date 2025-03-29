Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $25.17. Approximately 13,432,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 36,662,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

