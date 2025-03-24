ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,544,000 after buying an additional 130,533 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,201,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $4,187,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,088,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $109.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.36. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $98.77 and a 12-month high of $127.15.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -179.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This trade represents a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

