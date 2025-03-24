Lynx Investment Advisory Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Lynx Investment Advisory decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Lynx Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,788,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares during the period. Nepc LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 522,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 56,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 472,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 312,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,830,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 362,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 34,755 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $48.54 and a one year high of $60.64.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

