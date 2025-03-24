Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1359 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSJU stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.69. 40,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,799. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00.
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.