InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Plans $0.08 Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0792 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCX traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 93,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,404. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97.

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

