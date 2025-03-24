Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 2.9% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSMR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,487. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $23.93.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
