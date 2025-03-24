Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.42. 39,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,633. The company has a market cap of $191.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $40.48.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile
