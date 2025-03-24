Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.42. 39,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,633. The company has a market cap of $191.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

