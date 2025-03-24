Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Plans Dividend of $0.17

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 25.2% increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.76. 3,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,015. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.