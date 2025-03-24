Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Plans Dividend of $0.17

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 25.2% increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PSCC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.76. 3,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,015. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.70.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF
