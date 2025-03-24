Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) to Issue $0.49 Dividend

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4852 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ IPKW traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $46.16. 67,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,987. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $184.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
