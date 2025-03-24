Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Director Buys C$21,482.56 in Stock

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) Director Miles Frederick Thompson purchased 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,482.56.

Miles Frederick Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Miles Frederick Thompson acquired 500 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.15 per share, with a total value of C$575.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Miles Frederick Thompson bought 800 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$920.00.

Lara Exploration Price Performance

Shares of LRA stock traded down C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$1.12. 50,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,901. The stock has a market cap of C$55.37 million, a PE ratio of -316.44 and a beta of 0.31. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.37.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

