Lynx Investment Advisory Has $3.60 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Lynx Investment Advisory grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,641,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,897,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,130,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 811,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,379,000 after purchasing an additional 92,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $51.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $59.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

