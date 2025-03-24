Sequent Planning LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sequent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

